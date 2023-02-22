Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway project awaits land, says NHAI

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 21

Another major highway and expressway project is awaiting land to take off in Ludhiana district, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

Even over 15 months after the work to build Ludhiana-Bathinda greenfield expressway had been awarded, the possession of mere 2.7-km land had been taken so far for the construction of a 45.24-km stretch in the district, officials have said.

A total of 323.52 hectares of land was required to build the 45.24-km stretch of the expressway in the jurisdiction of Ludhiana district.

NHAI Project Director Krishan Sachdeva told The Tribune, here, on Tuesday that the land acquisition proceedings for the total 323.52 hectares had been completed in the district of which the award had been announced for 267.22 hectares.

He said the possession of only 2.72-km land had been taken so far even as a sum of Rs 190 crore of the total award amount of Rs 369.98 crore had been deposited and Rs 68.83 crore had even been disbursed, which accounts for 18.6 per cent of the total award money.

The 45.24-km stretch in the district entails the civil cost of Rs 981 crore and land acquisition expenditure of Rs 544.36 crore, taking the total capital cost to Rs 1,555.13 crore.

While the Package 1 of the 30.3-km-long greenfield expressway to build six-lane access controlled highway will start from the junction with the Amritsar-Bathinda greenfield road (NH-754A) near Rampura Phul to the junction with Moga-Barnala road (NH-703) near Tallewal village on the NH-754-AD falling in Bathinda, Moga and Barnala districts, the Package-2 comprising 45.24-km stretch will take off from the junction with Moga-Barnala road (NH-703) near Tallewal village to the junction with the Delhi-Katra expressway (NE-5) near Ballowal village in Ludhiana on the NH-754-AD.

The six-lane access-controlled highway will connect Ballowal village on the Delhi-Amritsar expressway with Rampura Phul on the Amritsar-Bathinda expressway.

Once constructed, the drive from Ludhiana to Bathinda will become smoother and faster as the project entails six-laning of the 75.543-km-long national highway 754-AD at the cost of Rs 1,716.17 crore.

The part of Ludhiana-Ajmer economic corridor (EC-8) was scheduled to be completed within 24 months under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase 1.

The widening and strengthening of the highway had been taken up by the NHAI in two parts under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode.

The first component of the NH-754-AD will comprise 30.3-km while the second part will run into a 45.243-km stretch.

The total civil cost of the project has been estimated at 1,639 crore, including Rs 658 crore for first part and Rs 981 crore for the second component, while Rs 754.71 crore was earmarked for the land acquisition, which included Rs 210.35 crore for Package 1 and Rs 544.36 crore for Package 2.

The total capital cost of the expressway was estimated at Rs 2,461.64 crore, including Rs 906.51 crore for the first component and Rs 1,555.13 crore for the second part.

The new Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway will pass through 36 villages falling in three districts of Ludhiana, under Ludhiana and Raikot tehsils, Barnala, under Barnala and Tapa tehsils, and Rampura Phul tehsil in Bathinda district.

Project Report

Total cost Rs 2,461.64 crore

Total length 75.543-km

Lanes: 6 | ROW: 60m

Current status: Work allotted, land acquisition in progress

Total land requirement: 525.19 hectares

Deadline: March 2024

Owner: NHAI | Model: HAM

