Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

The PAU police station registered a case against a woman who blackmailed a businessman to extort money from him yesterday. The woman had threatened the latter that if he did not to give her money she would lodge a fake rape case against him.

The suspect has been identified as Mandeep Kaur of Bathinda.

Complainant Katendu Sharma of Kitchlu Nagar told the police that the woman was in touch with his friend Sanjiv Kumar. She wanted to extort money from Sanjiv on some pretext.

“When I came to know about the matter, I told Sanjiv not to give any money to the woman. When she came to know about my intervention, she started blackmailing me. The woman asked me to give her money, else she will file a fake rape case against me,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant said when the woman started issuing life threats to him, he lodged a police complaint, after which a case was registered against her.

Investigating officer inspector Gurpreet Singh said after registering a case, probe was launched in the case.