Ludhiana: BCM players excel in PSEB district tourneys

Players of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, made their presence felt at the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) district-level tournaments, securing positions in basketball, table tennis and badminton.

The basketball contingent put up a particularly impressive performance during the tournament held at Government Multipurpose School. The under-17 boys’ team comprising Bhawan, Divyansh and Sahaj finished runners-up, and Tijil was part of the U19 boys’ team that emerged as district champions.

The school’s paddlers also displayed their competitive mettle at the table tennis tournament held at KVM School, Civil Lines. The U17 pair of Umang and Ankush secured the third position. In the U19 boys’ category, Japsirat Singh and Abinav also finished third.

In badminton, the school added another podium finish during the tournament at Shastri Hall here. Jaanvi and Bhavtaran Kaur secured the second position in the U19 girls’ category.

Principal DP Guleria congratulated the players and their coaches. He lauded the students for their hard work, sporting spirit and encouraged them to maintain the momentum and aim for higher honours.