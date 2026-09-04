DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: BCM players excel in PSEB district tourneys

Ludhiana: BCM players excel in PSEB district tourneys

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:43 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, with officials.
Advertisement
Players of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, made their presence felt at the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) district-level tournaments, securing positions in basketball, table tennis and badminton.
The basketball contingent put up a particularly impressive performance during the tournament held at Government Multipurpose School. The under-17 boys’ team comprising Bhawan, Divyansh and Sahaj finished runners-up, and Tijil was part of the U19 boys’ team that emerged as district champions.
The school’s paddlers also displayed their competitive mettle at the table tennis tournament held at KVM School, Civil Lines. The U17 pair of Umang and Ankush secured the third position. In the U19 boys’ category, Japsirat Singh and Abinav also finished third.
In badminton, the school added another podium finish during the tournament at Shastri Hall here. Jaanvi and Bhavtaran Kaur secured the second position in the U19 girls’ category.
Principal DP Guleria congratulated the players and their coaches. He lauded the students for their hard work, sporting spirit and encouraged them to maintain the momentum and aim for higher honours.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts