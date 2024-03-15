Ludhiana: BCM School, Chandigarh Road, started with a ‘Leadership Training Camp’ for the newly selected students’ council members for the 2024-25 academic session. The event shall continue till March 23, wherein the participants shall be provided with intensive training by a team of teachers for four hours daily. The camp aims at fortifying students’ skills of ‘head, heart, limbs and gut’. The students will also be briefed about their roles and responsibilities as council members. The camp offers an opportunity to partake in activities like athletics, yoga, life skills, group discussions, declamation, mathematical reasoning, mental aptitude, table manners, etc.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...