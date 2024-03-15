Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School, Chandigarh Road, started with a ‘Leadership Training Camp’ for the newly selected students’ council members for the 2024-25 academic session. The event shall continue till March 23, wherein the participants shall be provided with intensive training by a team of teachers for four hours daily. The camp aims at fortifying students’ skills of ‘head, heart, limbs and gut’. The students will also be briefed about their roles and responsibilities as council members. The camp offers an opportunity to partake in activities like athletics, yoga, life skills, group discussions, declamation, mathematical reasoning, mental aptitude, table manners, etc.

