Ludhiana: BCM School, Chandigarh Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: NSS volunteers commemorated Anti-Terrorism Day at BCM School Chandigarh Road with a special morning assembly that commenced with a two-minute silence prayer dedicated to the martyrs of terrorism, fostering a solemn atmosphere to remember their sacrifices. NSS volunteers leveraged PowerPoint presentations to raise awareness about the dangers of terrorism and its impact on society. A captivating dance performance by the NSS Volunteers further amplified the message of peace and unity. In a heartfelt speech, Principal DP Guleria paid homage to the victims of terrorism across the globe, emphasising the importance of vigilance and collective action to combat this global menace. The event at BCM School served as a powerful reminder of collective responsibility to stand united against terrorism and promote peace.

BVM USN

BVM USN held its investiture ceremony during the morning assembly. Vansh Maggo of Class XII (Commerce) was bestowed with the title of head boy and Jiya Arora of Class XII (Science) with the title of head girl. Shreya Arora was named sports captain, Raghav Arora and Gurvinder as discipline incharges and Priyal, Shobhit, Jasleen and Aaradhya as cleanliness incharges. Shreya and Arsh were vested with the badges of literary head and cultural head, respectively. Members of the new student council were adorned with sashes and badges by the principal, as they took an oath to perform their duties diligently. Seema Gupta, principal, congratulated the selected students and reminded them they are the torchbearers of the school’s values.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.