Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road, organised a Mother’s Day celebration in the primary wing of the school. Dr Vijaydeep Kaur, a renowned gynaecologist and IVF specialist was the guest of honour. She gave a lecture on parenting. Around 100-150 mothers attended the lecture and participated in the question-answer session. Dr Vijaydeep stressed the need for giving leeway to children while setting up healthy boundaries at the same time. She added good communication is the basis of a strong parent-child relationship. On the occasion, the mothers and tiny-tots performed beautiful dance sequences.

BCM Arya sr sec school

To equip the young minds of BCM Arya Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, with a sense of responsibility and keeping with the tradition of the institution, the newly elected members of the student councils of senior and primary wings were invested to their offices wherein Gautam Malhotra, vice-president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, Ludhiana (for Senior) and Dr Simrat Kathuria, dietician and director, The Diet Xperts (for Primary), graced the occasion as the chief guests. The school choir through the rendition of a song welcomed everyone for their blessed presence. The auditorium resonated with thunderous applause as the young office-bearers marched forward to be felicitated with the badge of responsibility. Senior head boy Bhargav Vinayak, head girl Vidushi Arora, school captain Shamul Arora and primary head boy Ayan Gupta and head girl Bandgi pledged to take their responsibility and work honestly for the welfare of the school.

Bhartiya vidya mandir

Once again, BVMites have illuminated the stage of the Silver Zone Olympiad with their outstanding achievements. The students showcased brilliance across various subjects, securing a total of 16 medals in English, four gold medals in mathematics and 18 medals in science in Teri Green Olympiad. Their remarkable feats not only brought pride to school but also served as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence. Principal Seema Gupta extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the medalists for their remarkable success.

DAV Public School

The kindergarten wing of DAV Public School Pakhowal Road, extended a heartfelt tribute to the mothers through a magnificent presentation, ‘The Spirit of Motherhood’. The day kicked-off with exuberance and excitement. The event began with the lamp-lighting ceremony followed by a floral welcome of guests from PCTE — Anirban Gupta, dean, Hotel Management; Jaspreet Pannu, HoD, Hotel Management; Gurpreet Kaur, assistant professor, Fashion Design, and Pratibha Saini, assistant professor, Fashion Design. Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, principal, extended a warm reception to the mothers of KG wing students on the school campus. She also arranged an health talk by Dr Gursimran Kaur, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, Fortis Hospital, to make them aware of cervical cancer and ways to monitor it. The mothers had a gala time exhibiting their talent by participating in various competitions like modelling, yoga, card making, flower arrangement, fabric painting, mehndi and cooking.

Ryan int’l school

Students’ hard work was crowned with success as Class X CBSE result was declared. Ryanites came out with flying colours. They were overjoyed and credited their achievement to their hard work, their teachers’ mentorship and their parents’ cooperation. Class X toppers include: Tania Garg (98.6 per cent), Saksham Malik (97 per cent), Aryaman Chandel (96.8 per cent) and Japuji Grewal (96.8 per cent).

