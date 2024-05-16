 Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road
School notes

Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road

Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road, organised a Mother’s Day celebration in the primary wing of the school. Dr Vijaydeep Kaur, a renowned gynaecologist and IVF specialist was the guest of honour. She gave a lecture on parenting. Around 100-150 mothers attended the lecture and participated in the question-answer session. Dr Vijaydeep stressed the need for giving leeway to children while setting up healthy boundaries at the same time. She added good communication is the basis of a strong parent-child relationship. On the occasion, the mothers and tiny-tots performed beautiful dance sequences.

BCM Arya sr sec school

To equip the young minds of BCM Arya Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, with a sense of responsibility and keeping with the tradition of the institution, the newly elected members of the student councils of senior and primary wings were invested to their offices wherein Gautam Malhotra, vice-president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, Ludhiana (for Senior) and Dr Simrat Kathuria, dietician and director, The Diet Xperts (for Primary), graced the occasion as the chief guests. The school choir through the rendition of a song welcomed everyone for their blessed presence. The auditorium resonated with thunderous applause as the young office-bearers marched forward to be felicitated with the badge of responsibility. Senior head boy Bhargav Vinayak, head girl Vidushi Arora, school captain Shamul Arora and primary head boy Ayan Gupta and head girl Bandgi pledged to take their responsibility and work honestly for the welfare of the school.

Bhartiya vidya mandir

Once again, BVMites have illuminated the stage of the Silver Zone Olympiad with their outstanding achievements. The students showcased brilliance across various subjects, securing a total of 16 medals in English, four gold medals in mathematics and 18 medals in science in Teri Green Olympiad. Their remarkable feats not only brought pride to school but also served as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence. Principal Seema Gupta extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the medalists for their remarkable success.

DAV Public School

The kindergarten wing of DAV Public School Pakhowal Road, extended a heartfelt tribute to the mothers through a magnificent presentation, ‘The Spirit of Motherhood’. The day kicked-off with exuberance and excitement. The event began with the lamp-lighting ceremony followed by a floral welcome of guests from PCTE — Anirban Gupta, dean, Hotel Management; Jaspreet Pannu, HoD, Hotel Management; Gurpreet Kaur, assistant professor, Fashion Design, and Pratibha Saini, assistant professor, Fashion Design. Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, principal, extended a warm reception to the mothers of KG wing students on the school campus. She also arranged an health talk by Dr Gursimran Kaur, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, Fortis Hospital, to make them aware of cervical cancer and ways to monitor it. The mothers had a gala time exhibiting their talent by participating in various competitions like modelling, yoga, card making, flower arrangement, fabric painting, mehndi and cooking.

Ryan int’l school

Students’ hard work was crowned with success as Class X CBSE result was declared. Ryanites came out with flying colours. They were overjoyed and credited their achievement to their hard work, their teachers’ mentorship and their parents’ cooperation. Class X toppers include: Tania Garg (98.6 per cent), Saksham Malik (97 per cent), Aryaman Chandel (96.8 per cent) and Japuji Grewal (96.8 per cent).

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

2
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

3
India

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

4
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

5
Punjab

Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

6
Chandigarh

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

7
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

8
Punjab

Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

9
India

Jilted lover in Karnataka stabs woman to death for 'rejecting' love proposal

10
Punjab

Arms glorification: Furnish comprehensive data, or join proceedings through VC, High Court tells Punjab DGP

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

The bodies, which were in a 'decomposed state', are taken to...

ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court

ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court

The bench says when an accused appears before a court in pur...

Father Balkaur in tow, Congress cashing in on Moosewala’s legacy

Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

Strained Indo-Canadian ties dampen NRIs’ interest in poll

Strained Indo-Canadian ties dampen Punjabi NRIs’ interest in poll

BJP will end reservation if it comes to power: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal controversy

At a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, ...


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Tribune Trust member Naresh Mohan passes away

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigns for BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

2 dead, 3 hospitalised as car hits e-rickshaw in Noida

2 dead, 3 hospitalised as car hits e-rickshaw in Noida

BJP stages protest near CM’s residence, demands probe in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity