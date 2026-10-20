Fine batting display by Udbhav Pathania (52) and Krishna Thakur (43) helped Ludhiana beat Barnala by 40 runs in the fourth and final league match of Group D in the Inter-District U-14 One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament.

The match was played on Monday at Trident Cricket Ground in Barnala.

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Chasing 164, Barnala folded for 123 runs.

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Ludhiana had already been knocked out of the league before the match.

Earlier, batting first, Ludhiana scored 163 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Daksh Sanotra and Shreyam Puri contributed 22 and 17 (not out) runs, respectively. For hosts Barnala, Harpreet Singh and Santokh Singh claimed two wickets each. Rohinish Kumar Bansal and Gulam Ali Khan bagged a wicket each.

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In reply, Barnala’s innings folded for 123 runs in 47.5 overs. Balram Kumar top scored with 33 runs, followed by Rohinish Kumar (17), Ranveer Singh (16) and Anmolpreet Singh (15).

For the visitors, Tryaksh Aggarwal was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs. Daksh and Shreyam chipped in with two wickets each, and Krishna Thakur and Sloven Kumar each sent a batter home.