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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana beat Barnala in Katoch Shield Trophy, top points table

Ludhiana beat Barnala in Katoch Shield Trophy, top points table

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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A disciplined bowling effort by Sanyam Gill and Ravi Kumar helped Ludhiana bundle out Barnala for a paltry 84 in 20.5 overs on Friday to wrap up the second league match of Group D in the Inter-District Seniors Cricket Tournament for the Katoch Shield Trophy. Image for representation/iStock
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A disciplined bowling effort by Sanyam Gill and Ravi Kumar helped Ludhiana bundle out Barnala for a paltry 84 in 20.5 overs on Friday to wrap up the second league match of Group D in the Inter-District Seniors Cricket Tournament for the Katoch Shield Trophy.

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The two-day match was played at Trident Ground, Barnala.

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Earlier, in the first match, Ludhiana conceded first innings lead over Patiala and had to settle with one point.

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In reply to Ludhiana’s first innings total of 234, Barnala resumed their innings at their overnight score of 175 for 5 and were bowled out for 200 in 44.2 overs. Sukhwinder Singh, Manish Kumar Jain and Venus Garg were the main scorers, contributing 37, 36 and 25 runs, respectively.

Enjoying a 34-run lead, Ludhiana declared their second innings at 266 for 8 in 40 overs, setting Barnala a daunting target.

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Sarthak Tyagi smashed a whirlwind 69 off 37 balls.

His entertaining knock was laced with six fours and six sixes, while Gurjot Singh remained unbeaten on 49. Armaan Walia (36) and Sukhsehaj Singh Narang (29) had earlier given the innings a flying start.

Needing 301 runs to win, Barnala failed to cope with Ludhiana’s bowling attack and were bundled out for 84 runs.

Sanyam Gill bagged four wickets for 30 runs, Ravi Kumar picked four for 32 and Gurjot Singh got rid of two batters after giving away 20 runs to complete a comprehensive victory.

With the outright win, Ludhiana collected five points to move to the top of the points table.

Barnala and Patiala occupy the second and third positions, respectively.

Ludhiana will next take on Mansa in a home fixture to be played on June 28 and 29.

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