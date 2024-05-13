Ludhiana beat Faridkot by 192 runs

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 12

Ludhiana registered an emphatic win by 192 runs over Faridkot in the second league match in group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women (U-19) One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament, played at Faridkot on Sunday. In the first match, Ludhiana had drubbed Ropar by 333 runs.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Ludhiana scored 242 runs in 46.1 overs in which the main contributors were Divya Rajput (62), Varsha Rani (37), Kaohinoor Kaur Pannu (35) and Parineeta Saroha who scored 24 runs.

For Faridkot, Varinder Kaur Mangat got rid of four batswomen after conceding 42 runs while Kirandeep Kaur captured three wickets after giving away 42 runs.

Chasing the target, Faridkot could muster only 50 runs in 33.1 overs with Bhavya chipping in with 17 runs. For the winning side, Moli Gosal claimed four wickets for 19 runs and Parineeta sent back three players after conceding only nine runs.

In the third match, Ludhiana will now play Bathinda on May 14 at Bathinda.

