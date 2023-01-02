Ludhiana beat K'thala by 82 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 1

Ludhiana defeated Kapurthala by 82 runs to top group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-15 One-Day Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup at Randir College ground, Kapurthala, on Sunday.

This match was of mere academic interest as Ludhiana had already qualified for the quarterfinals. Earlier, Ludhiana had outplayed Nawanshahar by 83 runs, beat Mohali by 32 runs and edged out Ropar by six wickets.

Kapurthala won the toss and invited Ludhiana to bat first. Ludhiana scored 186 runs in 37.5 overs. Kapurthala’s innings folded at 104 runs in 38 overs in which Jaskaran Singh remained unbeaten on 28 runs, Vardan made 16 runs and Kanwar Harjap chipped in with 12 runs.

Amitoj of Ludhiana was declared man of match.