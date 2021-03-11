u-23 cricket tourney

Ludhiana beat Mansa by five wickets, emerge champions

Ludhiana beat Mansa by five wickets, emerge champions

Ludhiana players after winning the final match against Mansa at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday. Tribune photo

Ludhiana, May 5

Ludhiana scripted a convincing five-wicket win over Mansa in the final of the Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday.

After trailing by 44 runs in the first innings, at draw of stumps on Wednesday, Mansa in their second essay were struggling at 194 for six. Today, they could add 38 runs to their overnight score and their innings culminated at 232 runs in 87.2 overs. Needing 189 runs for victory, Ludhiana made 192 for five in 38.1 overs to stitch up an easy win. Tikshan Tangri, who scored 98 runs in the first innings, again rose to the occasion, contributing 63 runs while Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera remained unconquered on 35 runs.

For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar was the pick of bowlers in Mansa’ second innings, getting five wickets after giving away 84 runs. In the first innings also, he captured three wickets to make his presence felt. For his excellent bowling performance, Ravi was declared man of the match.

Brief scores

Mansa (First innings): 359 all out in 97.4 overs (Shahbaz Singh 100, Som Nath 78, Divyansh Garg 51, Saksham Kumar 50 and Anmol Kumar Jain 20; Sanyam Gill 4 for 57, Ravi Kumar 3 for 74, Sidhant Tiwary 2 for 69 and Vaibhav Kalra 1 for 5).

Ludhiana (First innings): 403 all out in 82.5 overs (Tikhan Tangri 98, Bhavish Sethi 73, Jaish Jain 60, Vaibhav Kalra 56, Nehal Wadhera 27, Sanyam Gill 24* and Aradhya Shukla 23; Randeep Singh 4 for 145, Anmol Kumar Jain 2 for 41, Shubham Singla 2 for 105, Deepak Kumar 1 for 17 and Pukhrajdeep Singh 1 for 50).

Mansa (Second innings): 232 all out in 87.2 over (Divyansh Garg 69, Som Nath 36, Randeep Singh 31, Anmol Kumar Jain 26 and Deepak Kumar 27; Ravi Kumar 5 for 84, Sanyam Gill 2 for 40, Sidhant Tiwary 1 for 34, Nehal Wadhera 1 for 28 and Aradhya Shukla 1 for 43).

Ludhiana (Second innings): 192 for 5 in 38.1 overs (Tikshan Tangri 63, Jaish Jain 23, Tanroop Saini 56 and Nehal Wadhera 35*; Randeep Singh 4 for 55 and Shubham Singh 1 for 68). — OC

LDCA to felicitate players

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) has decided to felicitate players of the district U-23 team on romping home victorious in the Inter-District Cricket Tournament for the Punjab championship. Satish Mangal, president of the association, said the team members and coaches would be honoured at a function to be held in Ludhiana on Friday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

2
Himachal

15 years after nod, tenders floated for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line

3
Nation

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

4
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

5
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP's Yuva Morcha to hold protests in all districts of Punjab

6
J & K

Major falls off cliff while patrolling in Kashmir’s Uri, dies

7
Haryana

50% decline in wheat procurement, Haryana Govt says farmers holding on to stock

8
Chandigarh

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

9
Delhi

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

10
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Top News

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: High Court hearing Punjab government’s plea against Haryana police

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...

No vendetta, Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab, claims AAP

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...

'Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy's tweet on India's abstention in UNGA on Ukraine

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...

Centre versus Delhi Govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Centre versus Delhi govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Cities

View All

No let-up: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

No let-up in stubble burning: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

Tilling land for six decades, Amritsar farmers fear eviction

Bus caught in stubble blaze in Batala was 15 years old

Amritsar: Women in large number join farmers' protest

At 90,389 MT, private purchase up 90 times in Amritsar mandis

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Vivek Lal is PGI Chandigarh new director

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Beware! Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh

Covid: Surge in Delhi, but Chandigarh bucks trend

Chandigarh sees 16 fresh cases of Covid

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

SC Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as Judges in High Courts

Contempt: Justice Lalit offers to recuse from hearing Bhushan’s plea seeking right to appeal

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman in Jalandhar

Patwaris, Kanungos go on strike, Jalandhar residents suffer

Long power cuts, poor water supply make Jalandhar residents' life hell

Power cuts: BJP protests outside Jalandhar DC office

Compensation sought for kin of farmers who died during protest

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Couple's murder in Ludhiana: Heard shrieks on phone, says daughter

Boy assaults girl, her friend outside amusement park in Ludhiana

Man booked for killing 2-month-old son in Ludhiana

4 rape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, booked

‘Sanaur to become industrial hub soon’

Sanaur to become industrial hub soon: MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

Patiala's RGNUL reports 61 new cases, tally reaches 122

Patiala: National Lok Adalat on May 14

Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Fatehgarh Sahib: BJP activists protest against poor law and order in Punjab