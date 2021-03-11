Ludhiana beat Mansa by five wickets, emerge champions

Ludhiana, May 5

Ludhiana scripted a convincing five-wicket win over Mansa in the final of the Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday.

After trailing by 44 runs in the first innings, at draw of stumps on Wednesday, Mansa in their second essay were struggling at 194 for six. Today, they could add 38 runs to their overnight score and their innings culminated at 232 runs in 87.2 overs. Needing 189 runs for victory, Ludhiana made 192 for five in 38.1 overs to stitch up an easy win. Tikshan Tangri, who scored 98 runs in the first innings, again rose to the occasion, contributing 63 runs while Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera remained unconquered on 35 runs.

For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar was the pick of bowlers in Mansa’ second innings, getting five wickets after giving away 84 runs. In the first innings also, he captured three wickets to make his presence felt. For his excellent bowling performance, Ravi was declared man of the match.

Brief scores

Mansa (First innings): 359 all out in 97.4 overs (Shahbaz Singh 100, Som Nath 78, Divyansh Garg 51, Saksham Kumar 50 and Anmol Kumar Jain 20; Sanyam Gill 4 for 57, Ravi Kumar 3 for 74, Sidhant Tiwary 2 for 69 and Vaibhav Kalra 1 for 5).

Ludhiana (First innings): 403 all out in 82.5 overs (Tikhan Tangri 98, Bhavish Sethi 73, Jaish Jain 60, Vaibhav Kalra 56, Nehal Wadhera 27, Sanyam Gill 24* and Aradhya Shukla 23; Randeep Singh 4 for 145, Anmol Kumar Jain 2 for 41, Shubham Singla 2 for 105, Deepak Kumar 1 for 17 and Pukhrajdeep Singh 1 for 50).

Mansa (Second innings): 232 all out in 87.2 over (Divyansh Garg 69, Som Nath 36, Randeep Singh 31, Anmol Kumar Jain 26 and Deepak Kumar 27; Ravi Kumar 5 for 84, Sanyam Gill 2 for 40, Sidhant Tiwary 1 for 34, Nehal Wadhera 1 for 28 and Aradhya Shukla 1 for 43).

Ludhiana (Second innings): 192 for 5 in 38.1 overs (Tikshan Tangri 63, Jaish Jain 23, Tanroop Saini 56 and Nehal Wadhera 35*; Randeep Singh 4 for 55 and Shubham Singh 1 for 68). — OC

LDCA to felicitate players

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) has decided to felicitate players of the district U-23 team on romping home victorious in the Inter-District Cricket Tournament for the Punjab championship. Satish Mangal, president of the association, said the team members and coaches would be honoured at a function to be held in Ludhiana on Friday.