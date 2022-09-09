Ludhiana beat Mansa, enter quarterfinals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 8

Hosts Ludhiana recorded 38-run win over Mansa in the group C last league match and entered the quarterfinals in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women One-Day Cricket Tournament played at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here today.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Ludhiana were shot out for 115 runs in 48.1 overs. Akanksha Saini and Manya Sharma chipped in with 25 runs each while Seerat Kaur scored 18 runs.

For the visitors, Neha took three wickets for 33 runs, Preeti Kapoor captured two wickets for 10 runs, Preet secured two wickets for 22 runs while Neeshu and Sukhpreet got one wicket each.

However, target turned out to be a daunting task as Mansa were bundled out for 77 runs in 47.2 overs which included 18 extras. Only two players, Navjot Kaur and Sukhpreet Kaur could reach double figure, making 14 and 13 runs, respectively.

With three wins in as many matches, Ludhiana topped group and secured a berth in the last eight stage.