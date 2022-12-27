Ludhiana beat Mohali by 32 runs; 2nd consecutive win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 26

Ludhiana beat Mohali by 32 runs to register their second consecutive win in group B in the ongoing the Punjab State Inter-District (U-15) One-Day Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup, played at RK Arya College ground, Nawanshahr, on Monday.

The match was delayed due to fog and was restricted to 33 overs for each side. Batting first after winning the toss, Ludhiana made 162 runs after losing eight wickets. The highlight of their innings was a half century by skipper Rehaan Attri. He scored 54 runs off 62 balls.

For Mohali, Abhishek Rana was the most successful bowler who took five wickets after conceding 20 runs in seven overs. Shivam Matri grabbed two wickets for 24 runs in six overs.

Other contributors for Ludhiana were Yuvraj Pal and Paras Bassi, who scored 26 and 24 runs, respectively, while Adhiraj Mangat chipped in with 19 runs.

Mohali made 130 runs for the loss of six wickets as they fell short of overs. Gursimran Singh was the top scorer, contributing 35 runs, followed by Sukhmanpreet Singh (28), Aryan Sidhu (24), Shiv Kumar (17) and Prabhsimran Singh (10).