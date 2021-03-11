Ludhiana beat Patiala by 87 runs, emerge champions

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 10

Trailing by 122 runs in the first innings, Ludhiana bounced back to script an authentic 87-run victory against Patiala in the final of the Punjab State Inter-District U-16 Cricket Tournament played at the PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (Mohali), today.

Ludhiana had scored 107 runs in the first innings and Patiala replied scoring 229 runs to take a vital lead of 122 runs.

In the second innings, Ludhiana not only wiped out the deficit, but surged ahead as they went on to score 298 runs, setting a target of 177 runs. Armaan Walia played an anchor role contributing 182 runs after facing 343 balls with the help of 25 hits over the ropes while Imroz Preet Singh remained unbeaten on 36 runs.

Target set by Ludhiana turned out to be a daunting task as Patiala wilted under pressure and their second innings folded like a pack of cards, culminating at 89 runs in 51.1 overs.

Ludhiana bowlers, Anmol Jeet Singh and captain, Shabd Tangri ran through Patiala’s batting line-up. Anmol captured six wickets for 23 runs in 25.1 overs while Shabd grabbed three wickets for 26 runs to help their team wrap up the issue and the winners’ trophy convincingly.

This was the third title victory for Ludhiana cricketers in the current season. Earlier, Ludhiana boys (U-23) and girls (U-19) had emerged champions.

Satish Mangal, president, Ludhiana District Cricket Association, while congratulating the boys and coaches said the team members would be honoured at a function next week.

Brief scores

Ludhiana (first innings): 107 all out in 52.1 overs (Armaan Walia 40, Sukhsehaj Singh Narang 23, Shabd Tangri 16 and Shivam Verma 13; Aryan Yadav 4 for 14, Vihaan Malhotra 4 for 46 and Gursharan Singh 1 for 9)

Patiala (first innings): 229 all out in 52.1 overs (Vedant Chauhan 59, Dilpreet Singh 39, Aryan Yadav 33 and Gursharan Singh 34*; Anmoljeet Singh 4 for 42, Dhruv Sachdeva 3 for 39, Kirat Dhawan 1 for 20, Savinay Kakkar 1 for 26 and Shabd Tangri 1 for 29).

Ludhiana (second innings): 298 all out in 113.3 overs (Armaan Walia 182 and Imroz Preet Singh 36*; Khushmeet Singh 3 for 29, Vyam Chugh 3 for 109, Vihaan Malhotra 2 for 49, Gursharan Singh 1 for 26 and Aryan Yadav 1 for 61).

Patiala (second innings): 89 all out in 51.1 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 22, Aryan Yadav 18 and Gurnoor Singh 13; Anmoljeet Singh 6 for 23, Shabd Tangri 3 for 26 and Kirat Dhawan 1 for 7).