Ludhiana beat Ropar in 1st league match by 235 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 13

Ludhiana defeat hosts Ropar by 235 runs in the first league match of the State Inter-District Senior Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament, played at Ropar on Tuesday.

Thanks to a fine all round performance by Aishmine Kaur (110) and matching valuable contribution with bat by Avneet Kaur Sandhu (111) helped Ludhiana win the match.

Opting to bat first, the visitors posted a big total of 325 runs after losing two wickets in 50 overs. In addition to Aishmine and Avneet, it was Seerat Kaur who remained not out on 57.

Target set by Ludhiana turned out to be an uphill task as hosts Ropar wilted under pressure and their innings folded at only 90 runs in 29.5 overs.

Ludhiana will now take on Moga on June 15.