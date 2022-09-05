Ludhiana beat Sangrur by nine wickets

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

Sangrur failed to put up any semblance of resistance against hosts Ludhiana, losing by nine wickets in the opening league match in the Punjab State inter-district women one-day cricket tournament played at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road, here on Sunday.

Batting first, Sangrur’s innings folded like a pack of cards. They could make just 28 runs which included 17 extras in 25.1 overs, in which the highest scorer was Kamalpreet Kaur who made six runs. Ludhiana made the required runs after losing one wicket in just 4.4 overs. Aishmine Kaur remained unbeaten on 18 runs.