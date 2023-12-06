Ludhiana: Bhartiya Vidya Mandir

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Showcasing discipline, sportsmanship and team spirit, BVM (USN) made its mark in the 44th Sub Junior State Judo Championship held at Teipur (Patiala) on December 2 and 3. Manav, Aanchal, Panshul, Prashant and Sidakk participated in the event and Manav won the silver medal. Principal Ranju Mangal appreciated the hard work of all the participants and extended her best wishes for their future endeavours.

Nankana Sahib Public School

The boys’ under-19 team of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, Ludhiana, won the second position in the Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex tournament held recently. The final match was played between DAV School (Pakhowal Road) and NSPS. The team included Gagandeep Singh Virk, Khushmeen Singh, Aman Singh, Sumit Arora, Ritish Bawa, Narayan Dhand, Rudra Pratap, Hussanpreet Singh and Gurmat Singh Panesar. The tournament was organised at BCM School, Pakhowal Road, Basant Avenue.

Guru Nanak Public School

Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, celebrated its two-day annual athletics meet with great enthusiasm. The proceedings commenced with the arrival of chief guest Jasbir Singh Ryait, president, GNPS committee. The event came alive with the participation of students of Nursery to Class IV, who participated in activities like ball race, balloon race and umbrella race. On the following day, students from classes V to XI captivated the audience. They participated in long jump, shot put, high jump, discus throw, 100, 200 and 400 metre races and relay competition.

DAV Pakhowal Road

The Boys’ U-19 team of DAV School (Pakhowal Road) bagged gold at Ludhiana Schools Basketball Tournament held at BCM School, Basant City, Ludhiana, on December 1 and 2. Harjas Singh (captain), Gunvir, Rabnoor S, Sehaj Pal S, Manasjot, Jivitesh, Vaibhav, Kayanat, Ryan, Upkar and Harkirat proved their mettle by beating 25 teams from the district. Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar expressed elation at the achievement. She congratulated the players for their performance and encouraged them to intensify their efforts.

BCM Arya International School

BCM Arya International found success at the recently concluded Matheletics, the first International Competition for Matheletics, organised by City Montessori School, Lucknow. Around 60 teams from various states and countries participated in the event. The competition featured diverse categories, including Number Ninjas, Mathdoku, Mathsketeers, Confabulors (debate), and Mathematicum Le Modele (Model Making). Gravleen of Class X secured the first prize in Confabulors (debate). Gravleen and Ryna bagged the second prize in Mathematicum Le Modele (model-making), demonstrating their creativity and innovation in mathematical modelling.