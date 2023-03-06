Ludhiana: Bhavya led team wins JITO rally

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The team led by Bhavya Jain emerged winners in the ‘Treasure Hunt on Cars’ rally organised by the ladies wing of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) to celebrate the Women’s Day and the festival of colours Holi here today. The team led by Monika finished first runners-up while Rekha’s team secured the third position. Nidhi and her team won the consolation prize.TNS

2 ‘holi’ special trains to Bihar

Ludhiana: The Northern Railways would run two festival special trains on March 6, one from Amritsar to Darbhanga and another from Jammu Tawi to Patna on account of Holi. Railway officials said the train 04662 will depart from Amritsar on Tuesday (March 6) at 8.10 am and reach Darbhanga the next day. In return, the train 04661 would leave Darbhanga on Wednesday (March 7) at 2.15pm and arrive Amritsar at 7.15pm the next day. OC

Annual athletics meet organised

Chandigarh: Students, representing Business Administration team, bagged overall trophy while those from Pharmaceutical Department secured runners-up trophy in the annual athletics meet of Gulzar Group of Institutes (GGI), Khanna, held on Saturday.