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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana bizman duped of Rs 97L

Ludhiana bizman duped of Rs 97L

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:10 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a case against two residents of Ludhiana. iStock
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A Ludhiana-based businessman was allegedly defrauded of Rs 97 lakh. His company employees colluded to obtain cash from customers but did not deposited the same into the firm’s account.

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Instead, they embezzled the money over a long period of time by showing fake credit card transactions and falsified sales reports in their records.

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The Police Division 5 registered a case against two persons, Bhupinder Singh of Himachal Pradesh and Gagandeep Kaur of Ludhiana.

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The complainant, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Basant Avenue, Dugri, told the police in his complaint that under a well-planned conspiracy, the suspects caused a loss of about Rs 97 lakh to his firm.

The complainant alleged that the suspects sold goods to customers visiting firm’s showrooms and an outlet in Kochhar Market. When customers paid in cash, the suspects used to keep the money. In company records, it was shown that payments were received via credit card.

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He alleged that to conceal the discrepancies, the suspects created fake credit card swipe slips and manipulated daily sales reports with false statements. It allowed the company’s records to appear normal, while the cash was embezzled.

The police investigation revealed that the two suspects committed the fraud in collusion and as part of a premeditated conspiracy. Following the completion of the investigation, the police registered a case and initiated further probe.

The police said they were examining financial records, bank transactions and other documents.

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