Ludhiana bizman gets threat from foreign number, told to keep Rs 1 cr ready

A city-based businessman received an extortion call from an unknown foreign number and he was told to give Rs 1- crore extortion. The caller stated that if the money was not given, the businessman and his entire family would be killed. The victim's family is in panic after receiving the threat.

The call came from a foreign number, followed by a SMS saying, 'keep Rs 1 crore ready'.

Complainant Gurpreet Singh told the police that on the evening of February 10, when he was present at his house, he received a WhatsApp call on his mobile phone from a foreign number (+1-619-606-0307).

After the call was disconnected, a message came from the same number. The message sender directly demanded ₹1 crore in cash. The suspect warned that if the money was not arranged, they should be prepared for consequences.

According to reports, Gurpreet Singh previously owned a water plant. Currently, he stays at his house here while his family stays abroad. The threat received by the victim has created an atmosphere of fear in the area.

Based on his complaint, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case. The police are now investigating two aspects — whether an international gangster is behind the extortion or some miscreant used a foreign virtual number to spread terror.

RECENT CASES

Luxury car rental showroom owner got Rs 2-cr extortion call after firing

On January 10, owner of a luxury car rental showroom located in Baddowal near Mullanpur, opposite the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp on the Ludhiana–Ferozepur highway, received an extortion call demanding Rs 2 crore a few hours after firing at the showroom.

Rs 10-cr extortion demanded in name of gangster

On January 6, a city businessman received a ₹10-crore extortion threat from a man claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR against Hari Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Rs 1-cr extortion sought from jewellery shop owner

On December 12, 2025, the police arrested an associate of gangster Amrit Dalam after a shootout near Samrala Chowk. Suspects were threatening a jewellery shop owner and demanding an extortion of ₹1 crore. The suspects had come to the city to collect the extortion money when they were apprehended by the police.

Rs 50L demanded from garment trader in name of Godara gang

On the intervening night of January 5 and 6, three bike-borne miscreants had opened fire at a closed readymade garment showroom in Civil City, after which they had demanded extortion by claiming to be members of the Rohit Godara gang. Showroom owner Himanshu claimed he received a threatening call from an overseas number. The caller demanded an extortion of ₹50 lakh. In connection with this case, the police had already brought gangster Shubham Grover from Ferozepur jail on a production warrant for questioning.