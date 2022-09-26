Ludhiana: Bizman looted by youngster at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 25

An armed robber barged into a factory at Jagraon and looted a diamond ring from the owner of the unit at gunpoint. The entire incident got captured in CCTV cameras of the factory.

Vinod Garg, owner of Charda Suraj Feed Factory on the Disposal road, Jagraon, told the police that on September 24, a youth entered his office and asked to deliver cash and other valuables, else threatened to kill him.

“Since I have some cash kept in the cashbox, I handed over the same to the suspect but he asked for more money. When I told him that I don’t have much cash in the factory, he turned furious. After the youth saw my diamond ring, he forcibly took it and fled on his scooter. Factory workers also tried to chase him but he went towards the Lande railway crossing,” Garg said.

Later, the Jagraon police reached the spot and started a probe. The police collected the CCTV camera footage to get any clue about the suspect.

Investigating officer ASI Rajvir Singh said a probe was on to identify the suspect. CCTV cameras of the route through which the suspect escaped were being checked to get any clue in the case.