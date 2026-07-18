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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana BJP leadership attends PM Modi’s event in Jalandhar

Ludhiana BJP leadership attends PM Modi’s event in Jalandhar

Ludhiana BJP leaders say the venue in Jalandhar was jam packed.

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Local leaders said more than a 100 vehicles were sent from Ludhiana to Jalandhar on Friday.
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Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local leadership attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Jalandhar on Friday where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for road and rail infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore.

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Anil Sarin, Jeevan Gupta, Jitendra Mittal, Gurdeep Gosha, Rajneesh Dhiman, Parveen Bansal and Gurdev Sharma Debi were among the leaders present at the Jalandhar event.

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On the green turban worn by the PM, a local BJP leader said that it was a clear message to the farmer brotherhood that he was with them.

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The leaders said that the venue was jam packed.

“Though it was hot and humid, the enthusiasm among the BJP leaders, workers and masses was high and hundreds of people had to stand outside the venue as there was no place to sit,” said Gurdeep Gosha.

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Parveen Bansal said that more than a 100 vehicles were sent from Ludhiana.

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