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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana BJP reviews preparedness for Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra

Ludhiana BJP reviews preparedness for Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:06 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday conducted a meeting at its local office to review preparedness for the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.

Punjab BJP state organisation general secretary Srinivasulu and district president Sunil Moudgil addressed the attendees during the meeting.

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Moudgil said the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra will reach Ludhiana on September 29 and necessary guidelines had been issued to party workers to ensure its success. Harsh Sharma has been appointed coordinator of the yatra and Sumit Tandon as co-coordinator.

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Moudgil added that senior BJP leaders will address workers in two Assembly constituencies on the day of the yatra.

He said that the yatra aimed at making Punjab drug-free will see active participation from BJP office-bearers, workers and the public.

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Through the yatra, the message of awareness against drug abuse and keeping the youth away from narcotics will be spread among all sections of the society, Moudgil said.

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