Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of Anurag Pandey who was brutally killed in the Daba area a few days ago. The police arrested three suspects in the case.

The trio have been identified as Deepak Kumar (24), alias Totti, of Shiv Colony in Sahnewal, Dhiraj Chauhan (22) of City Garden and Ajay Kumar (23) of Daba. One of the suspects, Suraj Thakur, alias Monu, is at large in the case.

JCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP Suhail Qasim Mir, ACP Sandeep Wadhera and Daba SHO Kulbir Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of September 7 and 8, the suspects had killed the victim at New Azad Nagar. The police said Vidhya Rani was returning home after participating in the Janamashtami celebrations at a temple. When she reached Dhandari, she saw some men brutally beating a youth. When she intervened to save the victim, the suspects told the woman that he had teased their relative and passed indecent comments at her due to which he had to bear the consequences. Afterwards, they continued to assault him. The woman raised the alarm following which local residents gathered and the assailants fled the spot. The people rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Among the arrested suspects, Deepak had a criminal past as three cases, including snatching and under Arms Act and Excise Act, were registered against him by the Ludhiana police in recent years. The suspect is out on bail in these cases.