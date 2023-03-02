Ludhiana: Blood donation camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, organised a blood donation camp. The efforts were taken by the youth club of the college in collaboration with Zindagi Live, a NGO, who is working for thalassemia patients belonging to economically poor section of the society. Approximately 82 units of blood were collected during the camp. Students and teachers participated in the camp with great devotion and the spirit of service towards humanity. Fruits and juices were provided to donors as refreshment. Dr Sandeep Kumar, Principal of the college, encouraged the donors and delineated the importance of blood donation as it could save one’s precious life.

Student wins bronze in judo

Arya College student Karan Chauhan of BA 2nd semester won bronze medal in judo nationals 2023 under 73 kg category, college authorities said. The competition was organised by the Sports Authority of India held in Bhopal. ACMC secretary Dr SM Sharma congratulated the winners. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia congratulated the Department of Physical Education for the outstanding sports achievements.

Student wins 2nd prize in Rangoli

Neelam, a student of BA2 at Ramgarhia Girls College, scaled new heights by bagging second prize in rangoli at the 36th Inter-University National Youth Festival organised by Jain University, Bangalore, recently, an official said. Officiating Principal Jaspaul Kaur congratulated Neelam on her incredible achievement. She lauded the efforts of Prof Tarvinder Kaur, head, Department of Fine Arts, on her constructive role in this astounding accomplishment. Ranjodh Singh, president, Ramgarhia Educational Council, expressed his joy on this impeccable performance, and for taking the art of rangoli to a remarkable level.

Skill Enhancement Week

Skill Enhancement Week 2023 was inaugurated at BCM College of Education by Navdeep Singh, Deputy CEO, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises. Speaking on the occasion, he deliberated on ‘Current Employment Opportunities’ and acquainted student, teachers with different government jobs and schemes. He gave handy tips to the students for preparation of various competitive exams. Principal Monika Dua motivated the pupil, teachers to enhance their skills for accomplishing sustainable livelihoods. The day concluded with a workshop on ‘Resume Writing’ by Dr Jasdeep Kaur, assistant professor of the college.

Session on IPR, patent filing procedure

CT University organised a session on IPR filing procedure and drafting of complete specification. The keynote speakers were Subrat Sahu and Dr Ashish Prabhat, examiner of patents and designs, Indian Patent Office, Delhi, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Sahu shared information about IPR and patents, points related to Indian patents, applications and how patents are granted to encourage start-ups. The main objective of this session was to increase the awareness of patent filing and its various aspects. Dr Ashish Prabhat enlightened the students about the various stages of the patent filing process.