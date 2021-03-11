Ludhiana: Book released at college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A book titled ‘Contemporary Issues and Challenges in Social Sciences and Management’ was released at Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. The principal of the college, Sandeep Kumar, has edited the book along with Prof Ramandeep Singh, Dr Kiranpreet Kaur and Prof Deepika Nanda. Dr Kumar said the book was the culmination of 63 research contributions in the field of economy, e-commerce, sustainable development, venture capital, etc. “The book will provide significant inputs to academicians, researchers, policymakers and managerial personnel,” he said.