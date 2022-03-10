Ludhiana: Book to motivate young writers released at college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

The postgraduate department of English, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, released a book, Emerging Young Writers, which is based on research papers written by various scholars to motivate young minds Sukhmani Brar, Pratibha Sharma, Baruni Arora, Sehajal Sharma and Oshin Sangha for writing books.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said pondering over an idea, creating a thread of words and then jotting it down on a piece of paper were all what one needs to reach anywhere, at any time and being with the world during the pandemic.

The event was started by Dr Sushmimdarjeet Kaur, associate professor and head, PG department of English, by sharing its purpose. Dr SP Singh, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Education Council, appreciated endeavours of the English department for being thoughtful of organising an event to provide a platform to young minds to show their talent and also share their laborious journey of creating their books. He said Prof Gurbhajan Gill was an alumnus of the institute and had always brought laurels to the college by writing books of fiction and poetry.

The event progressed with an observation of the book by Prof Amarjit Kaur Pannu, author of ‘Splintered Water’, by delineating on the matured

writing of all writers. Paramjit Singh Ramana, author of ‘Two Lives of a Man’, also explained and analysed the book.