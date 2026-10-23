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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana boys clinch U-17 and U-21 basketball titles

Ludhiana boys clinch U-17 and U-21 basketball titles

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a basketball match on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Ludhiana made a strong impression on Thursday in the basketball competitions of the state-level phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, securing top positions in the U-17 and U-21 boys’ categories.

In the U-17 boys’ final, the Ludhiana team secured first position, while Fatehgarh Sahib finished second and Patiala took the third position.

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Ludhiana continued its impressive performance in the U-21 category, claiming the top spot. Patiala secured the second position, while Jalandhar finished third.

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In the U-14 boys’ section, Patiala emerged victorious, finishing first in the final standings. Mansa secured the second position, followed by Bathinda in third place.

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