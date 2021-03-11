Ludhiana boys emerge champs in state baseball championship

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 13

Ludhiana overwhelmed Amritsar 11-1 to clinch the title in the boys’ section in the 9th Sub-Junior Punjab Baseball Championship being held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill village, in the district on Friday.

Twelve teams took part in the championship and hosts Ludhiana in the final faced a little challenge from Amritsar before romping home victorious. Gunraj, Divik, Mantej and Manvir were the main architects of the Ludhiana’s win, scoring two runs each.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Amritsar overpowered Patiala 6-4 while Ludhiana outperformed Sanrgur 7-3 to settle for the title clash.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, general secretary, Punjab Baseball Association, gave away prizes to the winners. Harbir Singh Gill, Gurdip Singh Jassal, Ranjit Singh, Vaninderjit Singh, Jatinder Thakur, Neeru, Harjinder Kaur, Vir Ek Love and Sunil were among other present.