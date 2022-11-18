Ludhiana boys reach semis in baseball championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 17

Hosts Ludhiana along with Amritsar, Sangrur and Ferozepur secured berths in the boys’ section in the 10th Junior Punjab Baseball Championship being held at Governmment Girls Senior Secondary School ground, Gill village, near here today. Teams from 14 districts are participating in the boys’ section in the championship.

In the matches played on Thursday, Mansa prevailed Barnala 5-4, Ropar beat Patiala 10-5, Amritsar blanked Fatehgarh Sahib 10-0, Ferozepur trounced Muktsar 12-1, Malerkotla overpowered Mohali 2-0, Sangrur got the better of Moga 1-0, Ludhiana defeated Mansa 8-2, Sangrur outwitted Ropar 16-6, Amritsar outperformed Malerkotla 10-3 and Ferozepur outclassed Fazilka 11-8.

Tomorrow, the first semi-final will be played between Ludhiana and Amritsar and in the second semi-final, Sangrur will take on Ferozepur.

Davinder Pal Singh Laddi inaugurated the championship. Sonu Gill, Dr Smriti Bhargav, principal of Government Girls School, Gill village, besides Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and Harbir Singh Gill, president and secretary, respectively, of Punjab Baseball Association were present at the opening ceremony.