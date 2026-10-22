Ludhiana boys reach U21 basketball semis in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Hosts Ludhiana, along with Patiala, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib, registered commanding victories on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the boys’ basketball competitions in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

It was the fifth day of the second phase of the state-level games being held at Guru Nanak Stadium.

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The second phase of the games began on October 17 across seven districts.

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The basketball competitions, featuring boys and girls in the under-14, U17, U21, 21-30 and 31-40 years’ categories, are being organised by the Sports Department in collaboration with the district administration in Ludhiana.

The U21 boys’ category saw a strong performance by the hosts as they defeated Bathinda 52-24. Patiala also advanced with a comfortable 42-18 victory against Mohali.

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In the U14 boys’ quarterfinal, Jalandhar outclassed Gurdaspur 31-4 and Patiala registered an emphatic 34-4 victory over Barnala.

In the U17 category, Fatehgarh Sahib defeated Muktsar 47-17 to secure a convincing win. In another quarterfinal, Bathinda overcame Amritsar 36-24 to march ahead in the state-level tournament.