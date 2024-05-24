Ludhiana boys register 4-wicket win over Faridkot

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 23

Ludhiana registered a win by four wickets against Faridkot in the second league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy that concluded at Faridkot on Thursday.

Yesterday, in the first innings, Ludhiana restricted Faridkot to a small total of 111 runs. Ludhiana made 162 runs in their first essay and at draw of stumps, the hosts, in their second innings were 18 for two.

Today, Faridkot scored 245 runs in 60.5 overs, thus leaving the visitors to score 195 runs for an outright victory.

Ludhiana made 199 runs in 42.2 overs and wrapped up the issue.

With this win, Ludhiana earned four points, taking their tally to five points after two matches. The third match will be played between Ludhiana and Mohali on May 25 and 26 at Mohali.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Faridkot