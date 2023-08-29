Ludhiana boys win baseball championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 28

Ludhiana won the boys’ section in the 11th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School ground, Gill village, near here today. Fourteen teams competed in the boys’ section.

In a closely fought final, Ludhiana managed to beat Sangrur by 2-1 to lift the trophy. Prince and Jashan scored one run each to take their team to victory.

Earlier, in the semifinal, Ludhiana faced a stiff challenge from Ferozepur, whom they eventually overpowered to win the match by 4-3. On the other hand, Sangrur defeated Amritsar by 14-13. In the match for the third position, Amritsar defeated Ferozepur by 2-0 to win the bronze medal.

Dheeraj from Ludhiana was declared the best pitcher, Omkar Singh from Amritsar was adjudged the best catcher while Prabhnoor from Sangrur was awarded as the best hitter of the tournament.

Balraj Singh Gill distributed the prizes among winners. Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president of the Punjab Baseball Association, other association members and office-bearers of the Ludhiana District Baseball Association attended the prize distribution function.