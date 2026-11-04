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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: BSNL staff push for 3rd pay revision

Ludhiana: BSNL staff push for 3rd pay revision

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:19 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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BSNL employees address the media in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Inderjeet Verma
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Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employees, represented by the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), have called for immediate implementation of the third pay revision.

The demand was raised on Tuesday during a meeting here. The employees expressed serious concern over the delay in the implementation of the pay revision committee which has been due since 2017.

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Despite the submission of the proposal by the BSNL management in February 2026 and repeated representations by unions and associations, the matter continues to remain pending with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the employees said.

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The AUAB has already initiated peaceful agitations to press for the demand.

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