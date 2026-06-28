Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah cleaning on in full swing ahead of monsoon

Ahead of monsoon, the cleaning and desilting of the Buddha Nullah has progressed towards Chandan Nagar, Haibowal and Madhopuri areas, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials said, asserting adequate machinery and staff had been deployed. Poclain machines are being used for the work.

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Desilting is done to enhance the watercourse’s capacity so residents of low-lying areas and those in its vicinity do not face inconvenience during monsoon.

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Residents expressed apprehensions of a repeat of last year’s situation, when rainwater carried silt and waste into residential areas.

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Parkash Kaur, a resident, said monsoon was the worst season for them. “Whenever it rains heavily, the nullah overflows and polluted water enters our houses. It becomes difficult to live in the area as foul smell engulfs the neighbourhood,” she said.

Another resident of a nearby area said cleaning was going on and he hoped the waste removed from the watercourse was also lifted quickly so it did not get deposited on the banks.

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MC officials said sewer lines of the city were being cleaned with super-suction machines and low-lying areas had been identified.