Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah project reviewed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Shena Aggarwal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, conducted a meeting with officials to review the ongoing Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project. The MC Commissioner said directions had been issued to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials to ensure power supply to 225 MLD sewage treatment plant established in the Jamalpur area, which has to be made operational on December 31. Meanwhile, a discussion was held to reuse treated water of sewage treatment plants. TNS

Dog show on December 18

Ludhiana: Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will organise a dog show on December 18 in front of the administrative block of the university. Canines of different breeds from northern India will compete in the dog show. Eminent and professional panel of judges is being invited to supervise the competitions. Prizes will be given to the best dogs brought to the show. In the dog show, all major pharmaceutical companies of the country dealing with canine products, dog groomers and pet food manufactures will be participating. Poultry and fish product stalls will also be set up for gourmet.