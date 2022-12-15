Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah project reviewed

Ludhiana: Shena Aggarwal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, conducted a meeting with officials to review the ongoing Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project. The MC Commissioner said directions had been issued to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials to ensure power supply to 225 MLD sewage treatment plant established in the Jamalpur area, which has to be made operational on December 31. Meanwhile, a discussion was held to reuse treated water of sewage treatment plants. TNS
Dog show on December 18
Ludhiana: Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will organise a dog show on December 18 in front of the administrative block of the university. Canines of different breeds from northern India will compete in the dog show. Eminent and professional panel of judges is being invited to supervise the competitions. Prizes will be given to the best dogs brought to the show. In the dog show, all major pharmaceutical companies of the country dealing with canine products, dog groomers and pet food manufactures will be participating. Poultry and fish product stalls will also be set up for gourmet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...