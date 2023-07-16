Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 15

A city businessman was duped of Rs 32 lakh by crooks of other states on the pretext of giving huge returns by investing in some company.

The suspects have been identified as Mangal Singh Rathod of Rajasthan, Suhail Ahmed of Srinagar and Akshay Singh Solanki of Jodhpur.

Complainant Nitin Gupta of New Subash Nagar, told the police that a woman, who introduced herself as Lakshmi, contacted him on Facebook. She apprised him about her company, ‘Genesis’. The woman said if he would invest in her company, he would get three times return in a short span of time.

“The woman made me believe that her business platform was genuine. I invested Rs 32 lakh in the company on different dates but later I realised that the firm was fake and I was cheated. Later, I lodged a police complaint. Following inquiry, the police yesterday registered a case against the suspects involved in the racket,” the complainant said.

The case has also been registered against some firms located in Mumbai, MP and Rajasthan.

Inspector Lovedeep Singh said the suspects would be arrested soon.

