Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Ludhiana, June 15
City industrialists have expressed deep concern over the way they are given treatment by the state government. They feel that instead of providing them with facilities and other sops, government was pushing them back by adding more financial burden. The recent decision to increase the power rates has jolted the industrialists, especially when the supply of power remains erratic in the factory premises.
Avtar Singh Bhogal from Bhogalsons, having unit at Focal Point, said unscheduled power cuts have troubled us a lot. “The worst part is power cuts are unscheduled. All of a sudden, the power goes off. You never know when the power supply will stop. All this hits production. Yesterday, they decided to increase the rates of power, which is unjustified. If there is shortage of power, why are you providing free to the domestic users where usage is less than 300 units? And ultimately, the entire industry is taxed,” rued Bhogal.
Gurcharan Singh Gemko, former vice president, UCMPA, said due to the wrong policies of the government, the youth prefers to settle abroad.
Badish Jindal, president, FOPSIA, said the last two days gave us a little respite but before that, there were unscheduled power cuts. “We get to know only when power is off. There are no scheduled cuts. The government wants to save the vote bank but for this, industry is paying the price,” said Jindal.
Narinder Bhamra, president, Fastener Association of India, said, “The power demand increases in summer, leading to unscheduled power cuts. The industry is facing a serious issue of erratic power supply.”
