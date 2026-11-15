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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana bustling for Chhath puja

Ludhiana bustling for Chhath puja

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:18 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Devotees prepare wooden platforms at Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana on Saturday. Himanshu Mahajan
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With a high migrant population, the city is bustling with activity amid Chhath puja festivities. Several ghats have been prepared to ensure a seamless experience for the devotees.

As many as 1,200 tables are being arranged on Pakhowal Road for devotees to keep their ritual offering as they pray to the Sun God. The tables have been arranged by the Navyuvak Sewa Society, which has been a part of Chhath puja celebrations in the city for 18 years.

The offerings, lasting four hours, will start at 4 pm on Sunday and then at 4 am on Monday.

Navyuvak Sewa Society president Deepak Kanojia said, “Around 30,000 to 40,000 devotees come to worship here. The entire expense is being met by the society.”

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He alleged a few miscreants had threatened that the programme would not be allowed, but expressed optimism about the event going forward. A delegation of the society had met administration officials, who according to them extended their cooperation.

Ministers Aman Arora and Hardeep Singh Mundian, along with Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, had also inspected the arrangements.

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