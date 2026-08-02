Ludhiana cagers sweep U-14 basketball titles

Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) asserted its supremacy by clinching the boys’ and girls’ titles in the Punjab Sub-Junior Basketball Championship, capping off an outstanding campaign.

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The championship concluded on Saturday at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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In the girls’ final, LBA defeated SAS Nagar (Mohali) 44-33 with a disciplined all-round performance. Earlier, the eventual champions had stormed into the final with a one-sided 43-4 victory over Bathinda.

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The boys’ final saw a thrilling contest as LBA edged past Bathinda 55-51 to lift the trophy. The LBA had booked their place in the final after overpowering Patiala 40-5 in the semifinals.

In the girls’ third-place playoff, Patiala outclassed Bathinda 35-12 to secure the bronze medal. In the boys’ hard-line (third place) match, SAS Nagar defeated Patiala 63-55.

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Parminder Singh Heer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jalandhar, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He congratulated the young players for their spirited performances and lauded the organisers for conducting the championship and encouraging basketball at the grassroots.

He was welcomed by Teja Singh Dhaliwal, secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, and others. Dhaliwal expressed satisfaction over the high standard of competition and the enthusiastic participation of teams from across the state.