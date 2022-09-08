Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) on Wednesday gave its nod to various development project works. A total of 277 resolutions were presented before the panel and of them, around 200 have been approved, said Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, who heads the committee.

The major projects for which funds have to be provided under Central Government schemes such as Smart City Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission and National Clean Air Programme were approved. However, several ward-level development works have also been approved. Sources said such works, supposed to be funded by the corporation, were likely to get delayed as the civic body was facing a big shortage of funds.

The F&CC has given its nod for floating of request for proposal (RFP) for the project, namely design, build and operation (DBO) of 580 MLD Water Treatment Plant, an associated transmission network and over head Service Reservoirs (OHSRs) in the city for canal water supply. The panel has also approved a resolution regarding bioremediation of 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the MC’s dumpsite at an estimated cost of around Rs 166 crore. The Central Government would provide 25 per cent share of funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission for the project.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said resolutions related to Smart City Mission works were also approved. With funding from Ludhiana Smart City Limited, the MC would purchase a hydraulic aerial ladder platform for firefighting operations in high-rise buildings.

He said a resolution regarding the purchase of machinery worth Rs 16.20 crore for solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission was also approved. As many as 200 compartmentalised dry and wet waste tippers at a cost of Rs 15 crore and four backhoe loaders at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore would be purchased by the civic body.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, Deputy Mayor Sarvjit Kaur and other officials of the MC were present in the meeting held at the Mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden here today.

The F&CC also approved a resolution regarding the estimated cost of catching a stray dog and then leaving it at the same spot after vaccination for the prevention of rabies.

The Mayor said all resolutions regarding the installation of new tube-wells in place of failed ones had been approved too. However, several resolutions related to different works were kept pending.

As the MC elections are near, discussions were also held regarding development works to be carried out in the wards of the corporation.

Resolution regarding parking lots rejected

To curb fleecing being done by private contractors at parking lots, a resolution regarding deployment of manpower under the MC’s supervision on a trial basis at some of the lots was kept before the panel. But it has been rejected by the F&CC. Mayor Sandhu said the civic body would float tenders for the e-auction of the parking lots. Notably, an NGO had earlier written to the Chief Minister that the MC should recruit its own staff and deploy them to handle parking lots to curb fleecing.

200 proposals approved

A total of 277 resolutions were presented before the F&CC and of them, around 200 have been approved, said Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, who heads the committee. Major projects for which funds have to be provided under Central Government schemes such as Smart City Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission and National Clean Air Programme were approved.