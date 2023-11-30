Ludhiana captain Harshika Dhammi shines in state cricket tourney

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 29

Harshika Dhammi, a student of DAV Public School (Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar) and the captain of Ludhiana team, gave an impressive performance to secure second position in the Punjab State Schools Cricket Championship, organised by the Punjab Education Department recently.

Opening the batting and bowling throughout this knock-out tournament during which matches of 10 overs each side were played, Harshika performed brilliantly and was adjudged the best all-rounder. Harshika remained unbeaten in three of the four matches, scoring a total of 118 runs as an opening batswoman with the strike rate of 118.74. She also grabbed eight wickets at an economy of 4.63.

In the final against Faridkot, Ludhiana went down fighting but nevertheless, Harshika made her presence felt. She remained unconquered with 48 off 28 balls and grabbed one wicket after conceding just seven runs in two overs, while the other bowlers gave away 94 runs in eight overs.

Harshika’s coach said she is a strong contender for a place in the Punjab squad for the upcoming National Schools Championship to be organised by the School Games Federation of India.

#Cricket