Ludhiana: Car driver kills dog, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Basti Jodhewal police on Saturday registered a case against a man who intentionally crushed a dog to death on Kakowal Road. The accused has been identified as Tanush Sehgal, a resident of Basant Vihar Colony. Complainant Mani Singh, a resident of Field Ganj, told the police he along with his friend was walking on the Kakowal road when they saw a Brezza car (bearing registeration number PB 10HU 2155), which crushed a dog to death. The dog was sitting on the roadside but the car driver intentionally killed it. After the incident, the driver abandoned the car on the road and fled. The complainant said he immediately told the police following which a case was registered against the driver. ASI Jaswinderpal Singh said the accused was yet to be arrested. TNS

Covid: 26 test +ve in district

Ludhiana: A total of 26 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Sunday. With these, the total number of cases in the district has increased to 1,12,974. The number of Covid-related fatalities in Ludhiana is 3,009. The number of active cases in the district is 202. The recovery rate among Covid patients is 97.16 per cent at present. A total of 38,57,164 samples have been taken so far, of which 37,29,032 samples were found negative.