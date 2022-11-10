Ludhiana: Career counselling workshop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, organised a career counselling workshop for the students of Class X. The workshop was conducted by WonderSkool, a Chandigarh-based career counselling company. Resource person Saurabh Gupta and his team informed students about various career options available after class X. He emphasised that the decision about career was one of the most significant in one’s life and therefore, it must not be taken under parental or peer pressure. It was an interactive session and queries raised by students were also answered later.

Seminar on legal awareness

SCD Government College, Ludhiana, organised a legal awareness seminar in collaboration with the Punjab State Legal Awareness Authority. The aim of the campaign was to empower citizens through legal awareness and outreach. Harsimrat Kaur, an advocate at Ludhiana District Court, was the chief guest on the occasion. She informed students about the provisions of various schemes run by the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and said free legal services were available for those who could not afford legal aid.

NCC workshop on disaster mgmt

The 19 Punjab Battalion NCC, Ludhiana, organised a workshop to teach students about surviving skills during natural disasters. The workshop was held in collaboration with Gulzar Group of Institutes, Khanna. An NDRF team, under the leadership of Captain DL Jakhar, exhibited the usage of various disaster management equipment. Around 400 cadets attended the camp organised by 19 Punjab Battalion NCC under the command of Colonel Praveen Dhiman.

Industrial visit

Students of Ryan International School visited the integrated apparel technological unit in Ludhiana. The unit manufactures fabric and garments under the NSE scheme of Government of India. Students were shown all equipment in the unit, including circular knitting machine, dyeing machine and automatic cutting machines. The students visited all departments of the organisation.