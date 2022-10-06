Ludhiana Central Jail launches ‘conjugal visit’ for prisoners

Ludhiana, October 5
Taking another step to ensure rehabilitation, strengthening of the matrimonial bonds of prisoners and eliminating the negative impact of confinement, the Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday started the facility of conjugal visit for inmates, allowing them an opportunity to spend an hour with their spouses in a specially designated room.
Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said the facility would be offered to only those prisoners who would exhibit good conduct in the jail and follow rules faithfully during their confinement. The visit would offer to such inmates the opportunity to spend an hour with their life-partners once every three months, he added. Today, four inmates were able to avail the facility. Hardcore criminals, gangsters, high-risk prisoners and inmates involved in sexual offences, dowry cases etc, would not be allowed to avail the facility.
Singh said inmates would be required to fill a form with the jail authorities following which a verification would be carried out. Medical examination, including HIV test, would also be conducted by the jail medical staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...