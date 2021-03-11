Ludhiana Central MLA holds surprise check ahead of rainy season

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

In view of the coming rainy season, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi on Wednesday inspected the work commenced by the MC to clean the drain passing from Dhokka Mohalla area and near Shingar Cinema. MC officials were also present on the occasion.

The drain had overflowed many times due to the rainfall in the past. MC’s Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said a poclain machine and seven tippers have been deployed for desilting of the drain. He said the drain will be cleaned by coming Sunday.

The MLA later inspected the ongoing work to cover a drain at Shivaji Nagar. Superintending Engineer, Rajinder Singh said the work to cover Shivaji Nagar nullah is expected to be completed by June end.

Gogi visits city bus stand

Meanwhile, MLA Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday also took stock of cleanliness and sanitation at the city bus stand. During the surprise checking, Gogi said the toilets were found too dirty. A team of Municipal Corporation’s health branch and sanitation workers was present on this occasion. MC workers conducted the cleanliness drive and toilets were cleaned by them too. The MLA asked the bus stand authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness in the toilets and premises of the bus stand. He also recommended the authorities must take action against the contractor concerned who is supposed to ensure cleanliness there.