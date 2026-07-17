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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana chess assn gets new executive body

Ludhiana chess assn gets new executive body

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) has reconstituted its executive body following the resignation of its president, with members of the district’s chess fraternity expressing confidence that the new team will strengthen the sport at the grassroots level and expand competitive opportunities for budding players.

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According to a press release issued by the LDCA on Thursday, the General Body, at a meeting held here on Wednesday, unanimously dissolved the existing executive committee with immediate effect after accepting the resignation of then president Arvinder Preet Singh. Members also placed on record their appreciation for his contribution to the promotion of chess in the district during his tenure.

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Rawaljit Singh Garcha was unanimously elected president of the association. Manish Kaura was appointed senior vice-president, while Sharanjit Kaur was named vice-president. Vishal Tewari will serve as general secretary, Sakshi Aggarwal has been entrusted with the responsibility of the organising committee, Amandeep Kaur has been appointed media secretary and Amitoj Singh will function as treasurer.

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