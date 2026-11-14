Ludhiana Chhat Puja: 1200 tables set for devotees on Pakhowal road

In view of the migrant population in the city, ghats have been arranged for Chhath Puja.

However, on Pakhowal Road, the scene will be different. For the convenience of devotees, 1,200 tables are being arranged by the Navyuvak Sewa Society so that devotees can comfortably place their bamboo soops, bamboo baskets (daura), kalash (copper or brass pots), fruits and dry fruits while offering prayers to the Sun on Sunday.

The offerings will begin at 4 pm on Saturday, when devotees will stand in the water-filled ghats for about four hours. The offerings and prayers will resume on Sunday from 4 am to 8 am.

Deepak Kanojia, president of the Navyuvak Sewa Society, told The Tribune that this was the 18th year that the celebrations were being organised by the society.

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“Thirty thousand to 40,000 devotees belonging to various castes and creeds come here to worship. As many as 1,200 tables are being set up so that they can place their belongings on them while offering prayers. The entire expenses are borne by the society,” said the president.

He said a few miscreants had threatened that the programme would not be allowed, but added that they were all Indians and had the right to celebrate their festivals anywhere in the country.

He said the delegation had also met the administration, whose officials had extended all cooperation to the organisers. Minister Aman Arora and Hardeep Mundian, along with Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, had also visited the site to review the arrangements for the mega religious festival.

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It may be mentioned that Chhath Puja holds great importance in the city, as the entire industry in Ludhiana depends on migrant labourers, including skilled and unskilled workers, construction labourers and domestic workers. Lakhs of migrants have been living here for decades. They have been celebrating the festival here for several years in a religious manner, and most Punjabis have also extended their cooperation to help them celebrate the occasion.