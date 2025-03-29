Ludhiana: CICU’s reverse engineering lab — a milestone in industrial innovation

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) has established a reverse engineering lab and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain visited the CICU complex as the idea of the lab was first conceptualised during a visit to Germany and both CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and Jain had participated and thought of bringing advance technology to India.

Reverse Engineering Labs are state-of-the-art facility that stand as a testament to innovation and collaboration of CICU.

This lab, envisioned two-and-a-half years ago, has come to life under the leadership of CICU president Ahuja. The initiative was first sparked during an official foreign delegation to Germany, where Ahuja and DC Jain both participated in three prestigious business festivals, including the world-renowned ‘Drinktec-2022’ in Munich.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Jain lauded the efforts of CICU and highlighted the lab’s potential to revolutionise local industry. “This facility is not just a centre of excellence but a beacon of progress for Ludhiana. It showcases how collective vision and global exposure can translate into transformative change at the grassroots level,” he said.

During the 2022 delegation to Germany, Ahuja and DC Jain identified the urgent need to modernise Ludhiana’s industrial base with advanced equipment. This vision has now materialised, and the lab is operational, supporting industries in enhancing product design, efficiency and competitiveness.

CICU’s commitment to innovation doesn’t end here. Plans are already in place to establish upcoming labs focusing on robotics, mechatronics, and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). These labs will further enhance the capabilities of the CICU centre of excellence, ensuring Ludhiana remains at the forefront of industrial advancements.

Ahuja expressed his gratitude to the district administration, stating, “The journey from ideation to realisation has been remarkable. As the saying goes, ‘A vision without action is merely a dream; action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.’ This lab embodies the synergy of vision and action.”