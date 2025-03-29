DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: CICU’s reverse engineering lab — a milestone in industrial innovation

Ludhiana: CICU’s reverse engineering lab — a milestone in industrial innovation

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) has established a reverse engineering lab and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain visited the CICU complex as the idea of the lab was first conceptualised during a visit to Germany and both CICU president...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:10 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Himanshu Jain visits the Reverse Engineering Lab set up by Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) has established a reverse engineering lab and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain visited the CICU complex as the idea of the lab was first conceptualised during a visit to Germany and both CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and Jain had participated and thought of bringing advance technology to India.

Reverse Engineering Labs are state-of-the-art facility that stand as a testament to innovation and collaboration of CICU.

This lab, envisioned two-and-a-half years ago, has come to life under the leadership of CICU president Ahuja. The initiative was first sparked during an official foreign delegation to Germany, where Ahuja and DC Jain both participated in three prestigious business festivals, including the world-renowned ‘Drinktec-2022’ in Munich.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, DC Jain lauded the efforts of CICU and highlighted the lab’s potential to revolutionise local industry. “This facility is not just a centre of excellence but a beacon of progress for Ludhiana. It showcases how collective vision and global exposure can translate into transformative change at the grassroots level,” he said.

During the 2022 delegation to Germany, Ahuja and DC Jain identified the urgent need to modernise Ludhiana’s industrial base with advanced equipment. This vision has now materialised, and the lab is operational, supporting industries in enhancing product design, efficiency and competitiveness.

Advertisement

CICU’s commitment to innovation doesn’t end here. Plans are already in place to establish upcoming labs focusing on robotics, mechatronics, and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). These labs will further enhance the capabilities of the CICU centre of excellence, ensuring Ludhiana remains at the forefront of industrial advancements.

Ahuja expressed his gratitude to the district administration, stating, “The journey from ideation to realisation has been remarkable. As the saying goes, ‘A vision without action is merely a dream; action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.’ This lab embodies the synergy of vision and action.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper