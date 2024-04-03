Ludhiana City Bus Service Limited seeks stay on arbitration order

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

Ludhiana City Bus Service Limited (LCBSL) filed a petition in the court of the District Judge, appealing for a stay on the order issued by the arbitration dated January 29. The arbitration had previously ruled in favour of the private firm operating city buses. LCBSL had been directed to pay approximately Rs 5 crore to the private operator for its failure to approve fare revisions. Now, LCBSL has moved the court seeking a stay on the arbitration’s order.

In the application, the petitioner (LCBSL) stated that if the impugned award is not stayed, it will suffer ‘grave prejudice’, and its properties will be attached, which is against public policy, substantive law and without jurisdiction.

After the LCBSL lost the case, opposition leaders sought a probe and demanded accountability from the officials concerned.

Following the termination of the contract with the private operator, LCBSL recovered 29 out of 82 buses from the contractor last month.

As many as 120 buses were purchased under JNNURM. When LCBSL signed the agreement with a private operator in 2015, many questions were raised about the agreement’s conditions, but the then MC officials allegedly did not take the matter seriously. Later, an audit report raised questions on the operations of LCBSL and the MC. The audit revealed outstanding payments and bank guarantees that were to be recovered from the private operator.

